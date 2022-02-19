BCCI announces India’s T20I, Test squads

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the India’s T20 International and Test squads for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. Rohit Sharma named as the new skipper of the team. He replaced Virat Kohli. Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the vice-captain.

The tour will begin with T20Is, with the first match being played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on February 24. The second and third T20Is will take place in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.Following the T20I series, the teams will play two Tests, which form a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Mohali will host the first Test from March 4 to 8, while the second Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12 to 16.

India’s Test squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar.