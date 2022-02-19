‘Colleges shut down in Canada’: Indian High Commission issues advisory to students

A statement from the Indian high commission in Ottawa announced an advisory for Indian students affected by the abrupt closure of three institutions. According to reports, three colleges – M College in Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke, and CCSQ College in Longueil – have filed for creditor protection and blamed their financial difficulties on Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The high commission has been contacted by several Indian students enrolled in these colleges in Quebec, which are all run by Rising Phoenix International Inc.

Several Indian students enrolled in the three institutions run by Rising Phoenix International Inc. who have been affected by the notice of closure of the institutions have contacted the High Commission. In order to support the affected students and to resolve this issue, the high commission has been in close contact with the Canadian federal government, the Quebec government, and the Indian community representatives in Canada.

The Quebec government has advised the affected students to directly contact the institutions where they are enrolled. Students experiencing problems in getting their fees reimbursed or transferred should file a complaint with the Ministry of Higher Education of Quebec, the high commission advised. For enrolled students who are already in Canada, the authorities provide a grace period to seek admission in an alternative institution.

The high commission also advised Indians planning to pursue higher education in Canada to thoroughly investigate the credentials and standing of institutions before applying for admission and making any payments. There was a request to ask institutions for a certificate of recognition from the Canadian or provincial government and check the website to see if the institution is included on the Government of Canada’s list of designated learning institutions.