Conspiracy case: Kerala HC seeks centre, State’s stand on Dileep’s plea to quash FIR

Kochi: The Kerala High Court directed the Central and the State governments on Friday to inform their stand on actor Dileep’s plea to quash an FIR accusing him and others of conspiring to kill and threaten officials probing into the 2017 actress assault case or in the alternative transfer the probe into the matter to the CBI. The directive was issued by Justice K Haripal while considering the plea of Dileep.

In his plea filed on February 14, the actor alleged the registration of the latest case was vindictive, ill-motivated, pre-determined and malafide. He also alleged that the investigation by officers of the Crime Branch was highly tainted, biased, partisan, meaningless and dishonest. ‘In such circumstances, the petitioner (Dileep) seeks to quash the above FIR and proceedings pursuant to the same inter-alia on the ground that FIR was registered in violation of the law’, the petition claimed.

The plea further claimed that the case was instituted with the ulterior motive of wreaking vengeance on the actor. It urged the court to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the FIR cannot be quashed as the aggrieved parties in the case were all senior police officers.