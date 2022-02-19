Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Fayzabad in Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan’s Fayzabad on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 19-02-2022, 09:02:22 IST, Lat: 37.21 & Long: 73.19, Depth: 60 Km ,Location: 234km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan’, NCS tweeted. There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

