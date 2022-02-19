German woman charged with Islamic State membership

Federal prosecutors in Germany announced on Friday that they had charged a German woman with joining a foreign terrorist organisation after she travelled to Syria with her young son to join the Islamic State.

Verena M., whose last name was withheld for privacy concerns, has also been charged with child endangerment, breaching her parental duty of care, and violating weapons control regulations, according to prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors accused her of leaving Germany with her son in 2015 against her father’s wishes, according to a statement. She then moved to Mosul, Iraq, where she joined the Islamic State, before relocating to Raqqa, Syria.

M. is said to have benefited from the Islamic State’s financial and housing assistance throughout her time with the organisation. In exchange, she is said to have run the household for her new husband, a member of the group, and taught her kid according to the radical views of the group.

She is also accused of having two assault firearms, according to prosecutors.

M. was kidnapped in 2019 by Kurdish forces and returned to Germany two years later.