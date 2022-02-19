‘I feel more married to you..’: Kajol shares sweet Bday post for Veena Devgan

Bollywood actor Kajol shared a sweet Birthday note for her husband Ajay Devgn’s mother Veena Devgan, extending wishes.

‘When you marry a man you don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well. So here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband. Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan’, Kajol captioned the the post, in which she shared a picture of herself with the Bday lady.

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukherji also dropped a happy birthday message for Veena Devgan.