‘Is your license expired?’ You can now renew it online from your home

With the introduction of online services, the application and renewal of a driving license have become easier in Indore. As a convenience, a new online system allows applicants to request a duplicate or renewed driving license without visiting the Regional Transport Office, eliminating the need for them to attend office hours. However, applicants will still have to visit their local RTO office to collect their driving license.

Apply for your driving license online

The official portal can be accessed at https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/, where applications are accepted for duplicates, renewals, and modifications of driving licenses.

Transfer of 12 lakh licenses

Up until now, driver’s license renewals and duplicates have been handled by the Smartchip Company. Under the new system, data for over 12 lakh licenses from Indore have been transferred to a central server.

1000 fine for delay in renewing an expired license

Apart from improving the facilities, the Transport Department has also increased the penalties for driving licenses that have expired. On a yearly basis, the defaulters, who do not renew their driving licenses on time, will be imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.