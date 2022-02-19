DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

LG Electronics launches AI dual inverter ACs in India

Feb 19, 2022, 11:07 pm IST

Mumbai: South Korean multinational conglomerate corporation, LG Electronics has announced the launch of its latest range of AI dual inverter air conditioners in the Indian market. The new AC lineup  comes equipped with 57 Split ACs and 4 windows inverter ACs. The price starts at  Rs 39,990 to Rs 73,990 for Split ACs. The  window inverter AC’s are priced  between the range of Rs 36,990 to Rs 54,990.

The new range of air conditioners features an anti-virus protection filter and is coated with a Cationic Silver filter which is known to deactivate up to 99% of viruses and bacteria, along with the aim to discard harmful substances like pollen from the air. It also features UV nano and air purification and ADC safety sensors.

