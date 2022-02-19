LG Electronics launches AI dual inverter ACs in India

Mumbai: South Korean multinational conglomerate corporation, LG Electronics has announced the launch of its latest range of AI dual inverter air conditioners in the Indian market. The new AC lineup comes equipped with 57 Split ACs and 4 windows inverter ACs. The price starts at Rs 39,990 to Rs 73,990 for Split ACs. The window inverter AC’s are priced between the range of Rs 36,990 to Rs 54,990.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 175.33 crore

The new range of air conditioners features an anti-virus protection filter and is coated with a Cationic Silver filter which is known to deactivate up to 99% of viruses and bacteria, along with the aim to discard harmful substances like pollen from the air. It also features UV nano and air purification and ADC safety sensors.