Olympic Alpine team event rescheduled to Sunday due to high wind

Due to the heavy wind, the final Alpine skiing competition at the Beijing Olympics was rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday, forcing Mikaela Shiffrin to wait for one last chance to bring home a medal from China.

Winds of up to 40 mph (65 kph) forced the International Ski Federation to declare two one-hour delays for the mixed team parallel event before announcing that the sport will not be held at all on Saturday.

The race was rescheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m. after a meeting “to discuss the potential rescheduling of the event,” according to the ski federation.

The 2022 Olympic Games come to a close on Sunday.

The blue and red gate flags were whipping along the race course known as Ice River at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing zone, some 55 miles (about 90 kilometres) northwest of central Beijing, as snow was thrown around on Saturday.