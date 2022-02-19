Oppo launches new smartphone A76: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo has launched its A76 in Malaysia. The new smartphone is the successor to Oppo A74 that launched in April last year. Oppo A76 is priced at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Oppo is offering the smartphone in two colour options — Glowing Black and Glowing Blue.

Oppo A76 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 5GB of extended RAM. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

Also Read: LG Electronics launches AI dual inverter ACs in India

Oppo A76 sports a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The handset also features the Oppo Glow design on its rear panel.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features side-mounted fingerprint reader, facial recognition, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, virtual gyroscope, pedometer, GPS, A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.