SpiceJet announces new direct flight service connecting these cities

New Delhi: Private air carrier based in India, SpiceJet announced direct flight service connecting Khajuraho and New Delhi. Khajuraho is the 15th UDAN destination of the airline. . SpiceJet’s direct flight from Delhi to Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia. The UDAN fare on the Delhi-Khajuraho-Delhi sector will start at Rs 3,209 plus taxes.

Also Read: Air India issues updated guidelines for UAE-India travel

The airline will be connecting Delhi with Sharjah with a non-stop flight, which will operate four times a week. From March 1, SpiceJet will connect Chennai-Jodhpur, Mumbai-Jharsuguda, Mumbai-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun. The airline will also launch new flights connecting Kolkata-Surat and add additional frequencies on the Pune-Goa, Delhi-Guwahati, Delhi-Jharsuguda, Delhi-Jabalpur and Delhi-Darbhanga sectors.