2 years later, Australia reopened its borders to international travelers

Australia will open its borders to international travelers on Monday, relying on high Covid-19 vaccination rates to deal with the pandemic as infections decline.

‘The wait is over,’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a Sunday briefing at the Melbourne International Airport.

The government’s shift from a strict zero-COVID approach to living with the virus and vaccinating the public to reduce deaths and severe illness is illustrated by Australia’s opening to tourists, which is the clearest example yet of the government’s shift from a strict zero-COVID approach to living with the virus and vaccinating the public to reduce deaths and severe illness.

On Sunday, the country recorded more than 16,600 Corona virus cases, before all areas had reported, and at least 33 deaths, mainly in the three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.