Actor Sonu Sood’s car seized for trying to drive into Punjab poll booth

Punjab Police seized Bollywood star Sonu Sood’s car today when he tried to enter a polling booth in Moga district. Voting for the 117-seat Punjab legislative assembly is being held today.

Sonu Sood tried to enter a polling booth. His car was seized and he was sent home during this time Moga district’s Public Relations Officer told ANI.

Sonu Sood would be punished if he leaves his house during the election, according to the official.

Malvika Sood, the actor’s sister, is running as a Congress candidate from Moga. She became a member of Congress on January 10th of this year.

Sonu Sood claimed he went out to investigate claims of money being distributed at several booths.

‘We got to know of threat calls at various booths by Opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it’s our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That’s why we had gone out,’ Mr Sood said.

‘Now, we’re at home. There should be fair polls,’ the actor added.