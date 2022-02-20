Akhilesh Yadav’s party alleges irregularities in UP polls

The Samajwadi Party today accused the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) of discrepancies during the third phase of election in Uttar Pradesh. According to the party, even when a voter pressed the button next to the Samajwadi Party, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) issued a BJP slip.

‘BJP’s slip is coming out after pressing the button of Samajwadi Party at booth number 121 of Bhognipur 208 assembly of Kanpur rural. The Election Commission should take cognizance for ensuring smooth and fair voting,’ Samajwadi party tweeted in Hindi.

The Election Commission said that they found the complaint baseless. ‘We received a complaint that a chit displaying BJP symbol is getting generated after pressing the button against SP’s cycle symbol on the EVM at booth number 21 in Bhognipur, Kanpur Dehat. This complaint has been found baseless,’ additional Chief Electoral Officer BD Ram Tiwari stated.

The Samajwadi Party also filed a number of other complaints, urging with the Election Commission to intervene and ensure ‘fair and smooth’ elections.