Atif Aslam pays heartfelt tribute to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

The queen of Bollywood music, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. Fans all across the world expressed their sorrow after learning about her demise. Recently, Pakistani musician Atif Aslam offered a poignant homage to the renowned singer. While performing at an event in Dubai, Atif is seen singing the song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ with Lata Ji’s portrait in the background.

The video went viral as soon as it was shared on social media, and the singer is receiving a lot of love from fans in India and Pakistan. One of the individuals who reacted to the video wrote, ‘Music does not have boundaries’, another one tweeted, ‘A wonderful tribute by Atif Aslam’.

Contributed 16 Years to Bollywood and getting treated so badly ? And There he is giving tribute to Late. Lata Ji proving that there is no such thing as boundaries Keep Hating Him and He will Keep Spreading Love ?#UnbanAtifAslam @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/JTfkfTbcXW — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) February 15, 2022

On Twitter, the hashtag ‘unban Atif Aslam’ has started trending, with many expressing their desire to hear his sweet voice again. Following the Pulwama terror strikes in Pakistan in February 2019, the Indian government imposed a stringent ban on Pakistani actors working in the Hindi film industry.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92, after spending more than 28 days in the hospital following testing COVID positive and battling pneumonia and other age-related ailments.

She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Meanwhile, she has received various national and international prizes, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour. She was named the most recorded artist in history by the Guinness Book of Records in 1974. Between 1948 and 1974, she is said to have sung approximately 25,000 songs. In 2001, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.