Being too harsh on yourself? Check out these 4 ways to practise self-love!

The word self-love has different meanings in each person. However, accepting your genuine self, with all the flaws and imperfections that make you unique as a person, is what self-love implies. Here are five suggestions to help you get started on your path to self-love:

Clean and organise

Nothing beats getting something accomplished first thing in the morning. Starting your day by organising your space may quickly improve your happiness and self-esteem.

Meditate

You may calm your thoughts and refocus your attention on the present moment by doing meditation. While there are many methods of meditations, try spending at least three minutes having a gentle, breath-work meditation that focuses on your inner qualities. Finally, thank God for giving you a healthy body.

Experiment with self-care

Self-care advice abounds on the internet, and it is easy to become overwhelmed and do nothing. This is where you may use your creativity! Find out what works for you, whether it’s a bubble bath or the viral Moroccan Argan Oil Facial Kit. Trying anything new is always gratifying, even if it appears time-consuming and tiresome. It will all be worth it when you find the right match at the end of the day!

Maintain a journal

Journaling dreams, aspirations, difficulties, or even a single day in your life can allow your thoughts to flow and help you to develop goals that lead to positive thinking, self-image, and general satisfaction.

Finally, make a daily decision to love yourself. It’s simple: stay hydrated, eat three meals a day, get eight hours of sleep, limit screen time, and avoid behaviours that affect your physical and emotional health.