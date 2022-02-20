Donald Trump’s ‘Truth Social App’ gets launched tomorrow!

Truth Social, Donald Trump’s new social media platform, is slated to launch in the Apple App Store on Monday, according to posts from an executive on Reuters’ test version. This marks the former president’s return to social media on Presidents’ Day. Billy B., listed as the network’s chief product officer, answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. He did this in a series of posts on Friday night. According to screenshots viewed by Reuters, a user asked him when the app, which has been available for beta testers since this week, would be released to the public. The product is currently scheduled for release on Monday, Feb. 21 in the Apple App Store.

Announcing the launch would restore Trump’s presence on social media more than a year after being banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. White House by Trump supporters after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence. Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr. posted a screenshot of his father’s verified @realDonaldTrump Truth Social account on Feb. 15: ‘Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!’

Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), will join a growing portfolio of technology companies positioning themselves as protectors of free speech and hope to attract users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. As of now, none of these companies, such as Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler, or video site Rumble, has been able to match the popularity of the mainstream companies.

In addition to revealing Monday’s launch date, the screenshots seen by Reuters show the app has reached version 1.0, indicating it is ready for public release. According to two people with access to that version, it was at version 0.9 as of Wednesday. In response to a comment request, a TMTG representative did not respond immediately. According to Apple’s App Store listing, Truth Social will launch on Feb. 21, which a source familiar with the venture confirmed in January. Nunes had stated publicly in recent weeks that the app would be ready by the end of March.

According to a person with knowledge of the matter, Nunes was on the app on Friday encouraging users to follow more accounts. He also encouraged users to share photos and videos and participate in conversations. The person with knowledge of the matter reported that Nunes welcomed a priest. He appeared to be a Catholic priest and encouraged him to invite more priests to join.

TRUTHS CAN’T BE EDITED

In other responses during Friday’s question-and-answer session, the chief product officer hinted that the startup’s features would be similar to those of Twitter. The executive was asked whether users would be able to edit their ‘truths’, and replied ‘not yet’. Users of Twitter have long wished for the ability to edit posts after publishing.

According to the executive, direct messages between users will be the next major feature released on the platform. Additionally, the company is considering allowing users to sign up for notifications when others post content, the executive said. A key component of the system would be the ability to block other users. According to him, block functionality would always be available in the app. ‘Truth Social will issue a policy on verified accounts in the coming weeks,’ the executive added.

As TMTG’s app details begin trickling out, it remains mostly shrouded in secrecy and is viewed with skepticism by some in the tech and media worlds. As an example, it is unclear how TMTG is funding its current growth. TMTG plans to list in New York through the merger with blank check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), and stands to receive $293 million in cash that DWAC holds in trust, assuming no DWAC shareholders redeem their shares, TMTG said in an Oct. 21 press release.

The company raised $1 billion in committed financing from private investors in December; that money will not be available until the DWAC deal closes. According to a regulatory filing, Digital World’s activities have been scrutinized by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the deal is months away from closing.