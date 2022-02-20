Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Indian national wins $1 million

Dubai: An Indian national has won $ 1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Indraneel Lahiri, a 52-year old Indian national based in Kampala, Uganda has won the fortune. The winning ticket was drawn by Latvian tennis player and champion of the tournament, Jelena Ostapenko, who claimed her maiden Dubai title after defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in the finals.

Indraneel Lahiri from Allahabad in India won the fortune with ticket 0874, which he bought online on February 5. Lahiri is the 186th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.