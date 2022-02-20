DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHKeralaCinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Former DGP Sreelekha admits she provided special consideration to Dileep in jail

Feb 20, 2022, 03:14 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Former jail DGP R Sreelekha has revealed that she has given special facilities to actor Dileep in jail. The former IPS officer revealed this in an interview given to a Malayalam channel. She  said that the actor was in a pathetic condition in jail and that is why she provided more facilities.

Dileep was in Aluva Sub-Jail jail in connection with the actress assault case. Earlier, R Sreelekha was criticized for providing facilities to Dileep while she was the jail DGP.

‘I went to Aluva sub-jail and what I saw there was heartbreaking. Dileep is lying on the floor with three or four inmates. He tried to get up but fell down.  I doubted if he is the same person we see on the screen.  He was in such a bad physical state.  I tend to soften up quickly. I grabbed him up and took him to the superintendent’s room and gave him a tender coconut  A doctor was called to correct the balance of his ear and  arrangement was made to give him nutritious food. I asked to provide him with two mats and a blanket’, said the former jail DGP in the interview.

She said that she will do the same to a regular prisoner in the same condition. She  claimed  that she done the same to an accused in a murder case who received third degree treatment by police.

