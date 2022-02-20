How to check your PAN for any misuse by a stranger

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. It is needed for most financial transactions and while filling income tax returns.

PAN and Aadhaar Card details are mandatory to get loans from many financial establishments. Recently, one of the leading lending company Indiabulls has been surrounded with controversies in relation to its fintech platform Dhani. The app provides personal loans to individuals without any collateral.

Some people had used this app to secure loans, illegally using PAN cards of others. Those who take loans from the app don’t repay the EMIs, impacting the financial score of the PAN cardholders.

Here’s how to check if someone else has taken a loan on your PAN card:

By generating credit score one can easily check if someone else has taken a loan on your PAN number. You can use the services of any credit bureau such as CIBIL, Equifax, Experian or CRIF High Mark to find out the details of the loans taken against your name.

You can visit fintech platforms such as Paytm or Bank Bazaar to check your financial reports. All you need to do is enter your personal details such as name, date of birth, along with your PAN Card details to find out if someone else has taken a loan on your PAN card.