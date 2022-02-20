India reports 19,968 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours

India reported 19,968 new COVID-19 cases and 673 Covid related deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 5,11,230 across the country. The recovery rate has crossed 98 % again , with 60,298 patients recovering in last 24 hours .

As of yesterday’s report, there were 2,53,739 active cases in India.

On Saturday, 201 new coronavirus cases and one death were reported in Mumbai, while 635 new cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi. The positivity rate in Delhi has dropped to 1.13 percent.

Kerala had the highest number of new cases with 6,757, while Karnataka had the lowest number of new cases with 1,137 new cases. Bengaluru was accounted for 646 new infections in Karnataka. Yesterday, Maharashtra reported 1,635 new cases.

Meanwhile, the country has received 175.33 crore vaccine doses so far. This includes 1.89 crore booster doses for beneficiaries who have been identified. 5.36 crore teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 have received the first dose vaccine so far.