India warns citizens to ‘leave Ukraine’ amid Russian invasion fears

India has urged its citizens, including students living in Ukraine, to return if their stay in the eastern European nation is no longer needed. Continuing its advisory today, the Indian embassy in Ukraine advised Indian citizens to take any available commercial or charter flight to leave the country amid tensions over a possible Russian invasion. An earlier advisory asked students to leave the country as soon as possible.

Indian students and citizens of all other countries are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily because of the high levels of tensions and uncertainties concerning the situation there, according to a tweet from the Indian embassy in Ukraine. The India Embassy advises students to also get in touch with their student contractors for updates regarding charter flights, as well as follow the India embassy’s Facebook, website, and Twitter accounts for any updates.

In addition, Indians who need assistance in Ukraine can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or MEA, which has set up a dedicated control room. Earlier this week, some people complained that flight tickets were not being issued. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has a 24-hour helpline. On February 22, 24 and 26, Air India, a company recently sold to the Tata group by the government, will fly three special aircraft to Ukraine. The flights will operate to and from Ukraine’s largest airport, Boryspil International Airport.

There are last-ditch diplomatic efforts underway today in an attempt to prevent a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and a catastrophic war in Europe. Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation about the situation in Ukraine began today as planned, according to the AFP news agency. Western leaders claim that Russia has more than 150,000 troops, missile batteries, and warships gathered around Ukraine, ready to strike.

Vladimir Putin has also stepped up his rhetoric, reiterating his demand for written guarantees that the NATO rollback deployments in eastern Europe to a position from decades ago.