India’s relations with China going through ‘very difficult phase’, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Saturday that India’s relations with China are in a ‘very difficult phase’ as a result of Beijing’s violation of border agreements, underlining that ‘state of the border will determine the state of the relationship’.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 Panel Discussion today, Jaishankar stated that India has an issue with China ‘And the problem is that for 45 years there was peace, there was stable border management, there were no military casualties on the border from 1975,’ he added in response to the host’s question.

‘That changed because we had agreements with China not to bring military forces to the we call it the border but it’s Line of Actual Control, and the Chinese violated those agreements,’ Jaishankar said. He added that ‘the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship, that’s natural’.