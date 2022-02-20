Karnataka Universities urged to put off Degree exams by a month due to Covid-19

The Karnataka court has requested the University vice chancellors to consider deferring semester examinations for degree courses by a month due to the third wave of COVID. In a news release released on Wednesday, G Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Higher Education, said that the Vice Chancellors of all institutions have been requested to make a decision on postponing tests because the syllabus has not yet been completed.

The portions could not be completed within the timeframe since offline classes were suspended in view of surge in COVID-19 third wave, he said.

‘Some universities had already announced the schedule of semester examinations,’Naik said in a statement, but the Commissioner of the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) had written a letter requesting that the examinations be deferred by a month to allow students to better prepare.’