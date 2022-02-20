Know how to update address on Aadhaar Card online

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

All Indians are required to keep their Aadhaar card details updated to ensure they don’t face any troubles in receiving services. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), allows cardholders to make changes easily to their Aadhaar cards.

Here’s how to change the address on your Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Go to UIDAI’s official website at http://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Select the ‘My Aadhaar’ option from the drop-down menu on the home screen.

Step 3: Now, select the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ option.

Step 4: Select the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ button and share the asked details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Send OTP’ button. An OTP will arrive on the Aadhaar registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the six-digit OTP to verify your details.

Step 7: Visit the demographics data area and enter the asked details.

Step 8: Select the Proceed option.

Step 9: You will now have to upload scanned colour copies of verification documents to change the address on your Aadhaar Card. Click submit.

Step 10: Check the preview of the Aadhaar card update. You will receive a URN that can be used to check the status of the address update request.