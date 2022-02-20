Latest update on TN new Covid cases ;

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,051 coronavirus cases and seven deaths, bringing the total of cases and deaths to 34,43,980 and 37,977, respectively. Recoveries continued to rise and they included 3,561 patients getting discharged today.

The total number of recoveries has increased to 33,87,839. According to a bulletin, there were 18,164 active cases, including cases on isolation. Chennai accounted for 238 fresh infections, Coimbatore 157, Chengalpattu 96 and Erode 55.

Nearly 21 districts saw cases below 50 while 13 others had single-digit new cases, with Mayiladuthurai reporting one case. The total recoveries in Chennai increased to 7,36,207 and the fatalities to 9,056.

The metro has 7,48,592 positive cases, with 3,329 active cases, according to the bulletin.