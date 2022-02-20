Lying about age to get bar licence; FIR filed against Sameer Wankhede

A First Information Report (FIR) has been charged with NCB’s former zonal chief Sameer Wankhede for Forging age and documents to obtain a bar licence. Forgery, cheating, presenting false information on oath, and other sections of the FIR have been filed with the Kopari Police Station in Thane.

NCP leader Nawab Malik had previously claimed that Sameer Wankhede owned a bar in Navi Mumbai for which he had got a licence while under the age of 21. According to Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede was 17 years old when he received the licence for the bar in the Hotel Sadguru in Navi Mumbai.

An early investigation by the local excise office also revealed that Sameer Wankhede was just 17 years old on the day he was issued a bar and restaurant licence on October 27, 1997, much below the legal age of 21.

After the complaint, the state excise department held regular hearings, during which Sameer Wankhede’s lawyers presented their case. The licence for the bar was cancelled earlier this month. After the findings of the investigations, the Excise Department filed an FIR with the police under several sections of the IPC, including sections 181, 188, 420, 465, 478, and 481.