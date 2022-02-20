Mahzooz Draw: 12 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 12 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 65th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. The winners took home 83,333 UAE dirhams each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (14, 20, 37, 43 and 44).

Three other lucky winners bagged Dh100,000 each. The winning raffle IDs were 11459916, 11414924 and 11363819, which belonged to Rensie Lascano Atog, Tuan Rasooldeen and Muhammed Irshad, respectively. 777 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on Saturday, February 26 at 9pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.