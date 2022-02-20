Ninety One Cycles launches electric bike – Meraki S7

Mumbai: India based popular cycle brand, Ninety One Cycles has announced the launch of their latest electric bike, Meraki S7. It is the second E-bike to be presented by Ninety One after Meraki. The e-bike is priced at Rs 34,999.

The new electric bike features Shimano Tourney 7-Speed Gearset, 5-Mode Pedal Assist and has a smart LCD for the convenience of the users. It comes with 160 MM disk brakes and Hi-Traction Nylon Tyres which ensures safety and assurance to the riders.

As per sources, now customers can get Ninety One electric cycles with exciting deals and discounts at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.A range of Ninety One cycles is available on EMIs starting from Rs 3,000 along with the other cashback offers. Customers can now purchase Ninety One electric cycles with No Cost EMI plans using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

