Oman announces Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman announced the Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday. As per the ministry, Thursday 27 Rajab 1443 AH corresponding to 1 March 2022 will be official holiday in the country. The holiday will be applicable for employees of units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities, as well as establishments of the private sector.

The Ministry pointed out that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday—if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work—provided they compensate the workers for the holiday.

Isra and Mi’raj, also known as Al Isra’ wal Miraj, is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar. This event marks the night that Allah (God) took Mohammad (also known as Mohamed or Muhammed) on a journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and then to heaven.