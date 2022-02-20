Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S8 series in India next week

Mumbai: South Korean technology brand, Samsung will launch all the 3 variants of Galaxy Tab S8 – Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 – in India next week. As per reports, the Tab S8 may be priced at Rs 60,000 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may cost Rs 1,20,000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density. It features 4nm octa-core SoC, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The tablet houses a dual rear camera setup –a 13MP primary sensor, along with a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800×1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with dual rear camera setup and will have a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the front.

Tab S8 Ultra features a larger 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960×1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It includes the same 4nm octa-core SoC. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.