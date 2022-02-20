Telangana CM KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Mumbai on Sunday where he is scheduled to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, according to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), invited the Telangana Chief Minister and his team to dinner. National political issues will be discussed during these meetings, according to the party.

On Sunday morning, KCR would fly to Mumbai and return to Hyderabad in the evening.

KCR had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be ‘expelled’ from the country or else the country will be ‘ruined’.

He also called for an alliance of political parties to ‘oust’ the BJP from power.

KCR plans to meet with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee as part of efforts to unite various opposition groups together against the BJP.