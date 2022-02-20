‘They Say Osama-Ji,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi Slams Akhilesh Yadav’s Party, Congress

In Uttar Pradesh today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit rivals the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, adding to allegations that both parties are soft on terrorism. He said that some parties are sympathetic to terrorists, citing the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which killed 56 people and injured over 200 more. In the state where the third phase of elections is being held today, the BJP’s biggest challenger is Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

He accused the erstwhile Uttar Pradesh government of attempting to withdraw cases against terrorists during a rally in Hardoi. ‘The attitude of the leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has been even more alarming. These people address a terrorist like Osama as ‘ji’. These people shed tears over the elimination of terrorists in Batla House encounter,’ he said.

“Similarly, in 14 cases of terrorist attacks in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi government had given orders to withdraw the cases from many terrorists. These people were setting off blast after blast, and the Samajwadi Party government was not even allowing these terrorists to be prosecuted,” he added.