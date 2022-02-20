US considers second Covid-19 booster shot : Wall street Journal

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that US health regulators are considering approving a possible fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, citing persons familiar with the situation.

The FDA has been analysing data in order to approve a second booster dose of messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, as well as vaccines from Moderna Inc, according to the article.

A request for comment from the FDA was not immediately returned.

Last month, the CDC shortened the time between receiving a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccinations from Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna, in order to provide stronger protection against the Omicron version sooner.

The concept is still in the early stages, and approval would be contingent on whether the second booster should be approved for all adults or specific age groups, and if it should target the Omicron version or be manufactured differently, according to the report.

It went on to say that no choice was final and that if a new variety appeared, booster doses might have to be made accessible sooner.