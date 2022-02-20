Video shows helicopter crashing into ocean at crowded Miami beach; 2 injured

Local and federal officials stated that two passengers were hurt after a helicopter fell into the sea among a gathering of beachgoers on Saturday.

According to a video released by the Miami Beach Police Department, a black helicopter careened through the air just above a popular beach filled with swimmers and sunbathers crashed into the waters, very near to a group of swimmers.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

As per the Federal Aviation Administration, the Robinson R44 helicopter fell into the Atlantic Ocean under unknown circumstances on Saturday afternoon. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the disaster. Three persons were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Miami Beach police stated that the two wounded helicopter passengers were brought to a local hospital and are in stable condition.