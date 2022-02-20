Violating Covid norms at funeral of activist Deepu; FIR registered against Twenty20 leaders

A case has been filed against people who attended Deepu’s funeral, who was a Twenty20 activist. The case was filed because the Covid protocols were violated. Deepu, 38, died in hospital after allegedly being thrashed by CPI (M) workers. An FIR has been filed alleging that the assault was done with the intention of killing.

Sabu M Jacob, the Twenty20 party coordinator, has also been charged with violating Covid norms. He claimed that the prosecution was filed against them as a form of revenge by the CPI (M). While four CPI (M) workers have been arrested in connection with the murder. Sabu Jacob has alleged that MLA Sreenijan was the one behind the murder.

Deepu, a resident of Harijan colony in Parappuram, Kavungappara, was attacked while participating in the Twenty20’s ‘lights out’ protest against MLA Sreenijan, who is alleged of delaying development work in five panchayats under Twenty20.