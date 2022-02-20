Virgin trekking routs open to unusual locations in J&K

Many new routes have been opened in J&K, allowing nature adventurists to try their trekking skills through wild and virgin routes in Kashmir, which include gushing streams, serene glaciers, lakes, and vast meadows surrounded by pine and kail forests.

The most of these routes are in offbeat locations in Jammu and Kashmir and take adventure seekers, trekkers, and tourists who like nature’s wilderness on to thrilling journey deep into the forest.

The uniqueness of these tracks is doing the trick for Kashmir tourism which has been on a sleep mode for long, now attracts tourists and nature lovers in great numbers.

Irfan Rasool, the North Conservator of Forests, said that the primary aim of opening these tracks is to attract people to visit these offbeat locations.’Our motto is to popularise these beautiful locations. Besides, local trekkers, this also targets a specific group of tourists who love adventure travel. It will also create a livelihood in the villages on forest fringes through home-stays, nature guides, trek operators, food stalls and forest souvenirs.’