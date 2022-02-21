2 killed, 11 injured in road accident

Abu Dhabi: At least 2 were killed and 11 others were injured in a collision of bus with another vehicle in UAE. The accident took place in the Ramah area on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road. All the dead were Asian nationals.

The preliminary investigation by Traffic Department in Al Ain revealed that the accident took place due to over speed, sudden change of lanes, inattentiveness and tailgating. Al Ain police urged all drivers to abide by traffic rules. It warned that sudden change of lanes are very dangerous and may cause accidents. It also urged drivers to pay attention while behind the wheels, refrain from speeding, keep enough safe distance between vehicles and to use indicators when changing lanes.