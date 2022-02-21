5 major announcements on Education Sector in the current budget – PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that empowering today’s ‘gen next’ means empowering India’s future, as he said at a webinar on education-sector related announcements made in the Union Budget, which was given by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

He elaborated on this comment by saying that this is because young people are the country’s future leaders and those who will construct its future.

PM Modi also listed 5 areas in the education sector where the Union Budget placed a focus.

‘First – Universalization of Quality Education. Important decisions have been made to develop our educational system, improve its quality, and extend the educational sector’s capacity ‘ he said

‘Second is Skill Development . A digital skill development ecosystem should be created. Skill development should be done in accordance with industry demand, and industry linkage should be improved. It has received some attention ‘he said

According to the Prime Minister,’the third important aspect is urban planning and design. Acknowledging the ancient experience and knowledge of India at present, it is necessary to integrate it in our education today.’

‘Internationalization is the fourth important factor to consider. It has also been promoted that world-class foreign universities come to India, which are our industrial zones, such as GIFT City, and that institutes associated with FinTech come there.’

‘The fifth important aspect is AVGC, which stands for Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic. They all have a lot of job opportunities because there is such a large global market.’