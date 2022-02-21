60 Indore students trapped in Ukraine, said MP’s Home minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday the government was concerned about students from the state who were stranded in Ukraine, which is under siege from Russia.

When asked about the 60 Indore students who are stuck in Ukraine due to war worries, Mr Mishra said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is concerned as well and wants them to return to the state by February 22-23.

‘The central government has issued a warning in this regard. To get the students back, arrangements for flights and other transportation have been made. Everyone, including the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and state government, is concerned about the situation ‘Mr. Mishra, said.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine had previously issued an advice advising Indian nationals to leave Ukraine if their stay was not absolutely necessary.

‘All Indian nationals whose presence is not deemed essential and all Indian students are urged to leave Ukraine temporarily due to the sustained high levels of tensions and uncertainties over the situation in Ukraine,’ the embassy said.