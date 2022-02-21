9 killed, 8 injured in bus-car collision

Kwara: in a tragic incident, at least 9 lost their lives and 8 others were injured in a road accident in Kwara, Nigeria. A bus and car collided along the Ilorin-Ogbomosho highway. As per police, over speed is the cause of the accident.

Police warned drivers against violating road safety guidelines and other road users, particularly commuters, to always caution commercial vehicle drivers against over speeding.

Deadly road accidents are common in Nigeria. Most of the accidents are caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.