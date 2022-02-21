Covid test, double vaccination no more needed to visit Odisha’s Jagannath temple

The administration declared on Monday that devotees will be permitted to enter the famous Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri without double vaccination certificates or RTPCR Covid-negative tests.

Officials said the decision was made due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Previously, entering the temple needed double vaccination certificates or RTPCR-negative tests produced within 72 hours.

According to a new order issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, devotees will be permitted to access the temple from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days except Sunday, when it will be closed for sanitization (SJTA).

It stated that masks must be worn and that social isolation must be maintained.

It further stated that a separate queue has been established for senior citizens.

When devotees queue arrangements for drinking water will be made, according to the order.

The guidelines will be reviewed on a regular basis, and amended instructions will be provided as needed, according to Krishan Kumar, the SJTA’s chief administrator.