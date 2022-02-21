Facts about married sex that no one tells you

Sex before marriage and after marriage are very different. Although the act is very much same but the feelings are different. There are many things that most married men and women do not know when it comes to married sex or sex after marriage. So, here are 4 things you must know and expect, that no one tells you about sex after marriage.

In the beginning you may want to have the kind of sex you see in movies but later, you will realize that getting an orgasm is overhyped. The sexual connection, the eyes meeting, will make you feel crazier among several other things. The psychological, sexual connections that you make with your partner becomes more worthier than orgasms.

Once you are married or have begun living with each other, you become familiar with each other’s bodies eventually. Once married, the sex in the beginning gets crazy and you both find your sex positions that give both of you that high but amid the experiments, you do experience some failed positions which become a joke between couples.

Marriage has a strange beauty. The lessons that it teach you give richness to your life together — and make your love even deeper and stronger than when it began.