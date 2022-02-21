Fodder scam case: RJD chairman Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 5 years in prison

In the fifth fodder scam case, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Ranchi sentenced RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years in prison and a fine of Rs 60 lakh on Monday.

On February 15, the RJD supremo was convicted in the case, and the sentence was set to be handed out today. The CBI court convicted Yadav guilty of illegal withdrawals from the Doranda treasury of Rs 139.35 crore.

Following his conviction last week, the ailing 73-year-old veteran politician was transferred from Hotwar jail to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. He had previously been sentenced to 14 years in prison in four other cases involving the treasuries of Dumka, Deoghar, and Chaibasa in Jharkhand.

In the Doranda treasury scam case, a total of 170 people have been listed as suspects. 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, six have fled, and two have agreed to the charges levelled against them. Last Thursday, the CBI court handed down its decision on the remaining 99 suspects, including Yadav.