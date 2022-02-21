Jaishankar on a 3-day visit to France; to attend EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to France on Sunday, where he would attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation amid Chinese aggressiveness in the area. During his tour, Jaishankar will meet with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, for a bilateral meeting.

On February 22, Jaishankar will join the EU Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation, which is being organised by the French Presidency of the European Council. On the margins of the Forum, EAM will undertake bilateral discussions with colleagues from the EU and other Indo-Pacific nations. In addition, he will deliver a speech at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

‘EAM Jaishankar begins his 3-day visit to France, a key strategic partner; he will attend the EU Ministerial forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, hold bilateral meetings with @JY_LeDrian and @florence_parly, interact with think tanks and chair India Heads of Missions in EU Conference’, India in France wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in the Fiery Cross of Spratly Islands, Subi, and Mischief Reefs, China has formed 3,200 acres of artificial land, built an airfield capable of landing fighter jets and big commercial planes, erected 72 fighter-jet hangars, and commissioned 10-12 large aircraft. It has built military stations on the Woody Island of the Paracel Islands. The creation of these artificial islands is clearly in violation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which China is a signatory.

This visit comes after Jaishankar participated in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 in Germany, where he met with ministers from Europe, Asia, and other regions of the world.

On Sunday morning, the External Affairs Minister met with the Indian community in Munich and expressed his delight, saying that their emotions for the nation were ‘heartwarming’. The Foreign Minister also expressed his ‘confident national mood’ with the community members and emphasised the strong momentum of India-Germany ties.