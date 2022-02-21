Kamal opts out of Bigg Boss Ultimate due to clash with Vikram

Kamal Haasan stated on Sunday that he is opting out of the current season of Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate, which is the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil. Kamal Haasan explained his decision to leave the programme in the middle by stating that the ‘production and post-production’ of his film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, clashed with the shooting schedule of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

According to Kamal, so far, the Bigg Boss Ultimate and Vikram teams have ‘meticulously planned to ensure the production’ of the programme and the film do not conflict. However, he added that managing two projects at the same time has become ‘practically impossible’ for him.

Taking to Twitter, he said, ‘The reschedule of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lock down and restrictions imposed, have unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which has the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the Film Industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together’.

??? ????? ????????????? ?????. After a short break. pic.twitter.com/NfbUMz1GjY — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 20, 2022

He further added, ‘It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt-out of this season of Bigg Boss’.

Also Read: World’s oldest pants was made through three weaving techniques; Read on

The digital incarnation of Bigg Boss Tamil was launched by Kamal Haasan, who described it as an ‘honour’ for him. The actor added that he became ‘attached’ to the reality show.

On the work front, Kamal will next be seen in the much-anticipated Vikram with Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.