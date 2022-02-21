Mamata slammed governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleges non-clearance of files

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed governor Jagdeep Dhankhar again on Monday, February 21, over ‘non-clearance’ of files.

‘Governor Dhankhar is not signing files and is telling me that they should be approved by the cabinet. He needs to understand that the chief minister is the face of the cabinet. I don’t know why he is doing this.’ she told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Mamata said a few decisions had been made on the Birbhum district’s Deocha Pachami coal block. ‘I will not do anything forcibly. Deocha Pachami is the face of projects in Bengal. A lot of people will get jobs. But a few mine owners are fuelling misunderstanding as they have vested interests in illegal mining,’ she said.