Massive fire breaks out at residential complex

Essen: A massive fire broke out at a residential complex in Essen city in Germany on Monday. Three people were injured in the fire accident. The fire and rescue team evacuated more than 100 people from the building.

Also Read: Country extends ban on drone flying operations until further notice

The cause of the fire is yet not ascertained. About 150 officers were dispatched to fight the fire. The fire has ignited panic due to the series of storms that have hit northern Europe in recent days.