Mobile Company launches new biodegradable SIM cards

Dubai: Virgin Mobile UAE has launched new biodegradable SIM cards in the country. The company claimed that the new SIM cards are made from an oxo-biodegradable plastic. The new SIM will break down into tiny pieces and will slowly degrade in the presence of oxygen and UV light. When placed in a landfill, the degradation process can take between four to six months. The normal plastic SIM will take hundreds of years to degrade.

Virgin Mobile UAE said that it will soon phase out single-use plastic SIM cards. It added that the new move is in line with UAE’s vision to create a new green economy.