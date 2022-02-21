Parents in Haryana protested against govt’s decision to conduct Class 5, 8 exams in April

Parents of school students protested the Haryana government’s decision to organize annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 in April 2022. Parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students from 12 schools in Gurugram administered by CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards held a protest. This happened in the Leisure Vally of Gurgaon.

Parents told that after 650 days of school closures, it will be difficult for students who are already trying to overcome learning gaps to sit for exams. They claim that a new annual exam will put them under even more stress.

‘While dealing with COVID restrictions, children are already preparing for their term 2 final exams. Many teachers have struggled with hybrid teaching since they do not have access to digital classrooms. It will be impossible for them to study for a fresh Board exam,’ they said.

The parents will make their case to the Haryana Education Department as well as the state’s Chief Minister. Haryana United Schools & others vs. State of Haryana and others is already the subject of a court case in the Chandigarh High Court. On Monday, it will be heard again.